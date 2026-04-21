Is Nordson (NDSN) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Nordson (NDSN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Nordson is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 182 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Nordson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NDSN's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, NDSN has returned 17.7% so far this year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of 15.6%. This shows that Nordson is outperforming its peers so far this year.

RBC Bearings (RBC) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.1%.

Over the past three months, RBC Bearings' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Nordson belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry, which includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 12.4% so far this year, so NDSN is performing better in this area. RBC Bearings is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to Nordson and RBC Bearings as they could maintain their solid performance.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.