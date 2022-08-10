Nordson (NDSN) Inks Deal to Acquire CyberOptics for $380M
Nordson Corporation NDSN has signed a definitive agreement to acquire CyberOptics Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D optical sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics generates annual revenues of approximately $100 million.
The all-cash transaction is valued at around $380 million (or $54 per share). The deal value represents a 31% premium over CyberOptics' closing price on Friday. Subject to regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.
The buyout will expand Nordson’s semiconductor test and inspection capabilities with the help of CyberOptics’ 3D optical sensing technology and wireless measurement sensors. It will allow NDSN to offer new differentiated solutions to its semiconductor and electronics customers.
Nordson Corporation Price
Nordson Corporation price | Nordson Corporation Quote
CyberOptics’ innovative and proprietary 3D Multi-Reflection Suppression optical sensor technology and WaferSense® wireless measurement sensors will enable Nordson to expand into new areas of the semiconductor wafer fabrication and packaging process.
Nordson’s measures to expand operations through acquisitions are fostering its growth. Last November, the company acquired NDC Technologies, which has expanded its test and inspection platform. The buyout has strengthened NDSN’s position in the electronics end market and has helped the company expand into new end markets, including film extrusion & converting, consumer non-durable, cable & tubing and energy storage.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Nordson carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks within the broader Industrial Products sector are as follows:
Titan International, Inc. TWI presently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Its earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 47%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
Titan International has an estimated earnings growth rate of 157.7% for the current year. Shares of the company have rallied 37.5% in the past six months.
Greif, Inc. GEF presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). GEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.9%, on average.
Greif has an estimated earnings growth rate of 36.8% for the current year. Shares of the company have gained 25.2% in the past six months.
Profiting from the Metaverse, The 3rd Internet Boom (Free Report):
Get Zacks' special report revealing top profit plays for the internet's next evolution. Early investors still have time to get in near the "ground floor" of this $30 trillion opportunity. You'll discover 5 surprising stocks to help you cash in.Download the report FREE today >>
Click to get this free report
Nordson Corporation (NDSN): Free Stock Analysis Report
Titan International, Inc. (TWI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Greif, Inc. (GEF): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Stocks Videos
Explore StocksExplore
Most Popular
- 3 Fintech Stocks To Watch In August 2022
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Rebound Following Back To Back Losing Days
- Senate passes historic climate bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Drop Ahead Of Key Inflation Data; Novavax Stock Falls After Cutting Revenue Guidance