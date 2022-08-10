Nordson (NDSN) Inks Deal to Acquire CyberOptics for $380M

Nordson Corporation NDSN has signed a definitive agreement to acquire CyberOptics Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D optical sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics generates annual revenues of approximately $100 million.



The all-cash transaction is valued at around $380 million (or $54 per share). The deal value represents a 31% premium over CyberOptics' closing price on Friday. Subject to regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2023.



The buyout will expand Nordson’s semiconductor test and inspection capabilities with the help of CyberOptics’ 3D optical sensing technology and wireless measurement sensors. It will allow NDSN to offer new differentiated solutions to its semiconductor and electronics customers.

CyberOptics’ innovative and proprietary 3D Multi-Reflection Suppression optical sensor technology and WaferSense® wireless measurement sensors will enable Nordson to expand into new areas of the semiconductor wafer fabrication and packaging process.



Nordson’s measures to expand operations through acquisitions are fostering its growth. Last November, the company acquired NDC Technologies, which has expanded its test and inspection platform. The buyout has strengthened NDSN’s position in the electronics end market and has helped the company expand into new end markets, including film extrusion & converting, consumer non-durable, cable & tubing and energy storage.

