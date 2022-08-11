Nordson (NDSN) Announces 27% Dividend Hike, Shares Gain

In a shareholder-friendly move, Nordson Corporation NDSN announced a 27% hike in its dividend payout. Following this, shares of the company gained 3.3% at the close of business on Aug 10.



The move underscores the company’s sound financial health as it utilizes free cash flow for enhancing shareholders’ returns. This marks the company’s 59th consecutive year of dividend increase.



Nordson raised its quarterly cash dividend to 65 cents per share ($2.60 annually) from 51. The new dividend will be paid to shareholders on Sep 6, 2022, of record as on Aug 23, 2022. The dividend yield, based on the new payout and its Aug 10 closing price, is 1.1%.

Sound Capital-Allocation Strategies

Nordson uses free resources for the development of its product line, making acquisitions, and rewarding shareholders through share buybacks and dividend payments. Its efficient capital-allocation strategies are aimed at improving values for shareholders.



In the first six months of fiscal 2022, the company paid out dividends of $59.3 million to its shareholders and repurchased shares worth $140.5 million. Exiting the fiscal second quarter, the company was left to repurchase shares worth $253.8 million under its share repurchase program.

