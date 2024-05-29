Nordson (NDSN) to Acquire Atrion & Boost Medical Offerings

Nordson Corporation NDSN recently announced that it has signed a definitive deal to acquire Atrion Corporation ATRI for about $460.00 per share in cash. NDSN is expected to fund the transaction through cash on hand and recently issued financial debt.



Nordson’s shares inched down 1.8% yesterday to eventually close the trading session at $233.58.



Based in Allen, TX, Atrion is engaged in manufacturing proprietary medical infusion fluid delivery and niche cardiovascular solutions in the United States.

ATRI is comprised of three businesses, namely, Halkey Roberts, Atrion Medical and Quest Medical.



Halkey Roberts is a leading provider of infusion fluid delivery solutions, while Atrion Medical offers OEM interventional inflation devices for balloon catheterization. Quest Medical is touted for its differentiated myocardial protection devices and single-use consumables. Atrion, which operates through three specialized FDA-registered manufacturing facilities, generated revenues of about $169 million in 2023.

Acquisition Rationale

The latest buyout is in sync with Nordson’s policy of acquiring businesses to strengthen its business and product portfolio. The inclusion of Atrion’s three major businesses — Halkey Roberts, Atrion Medical and Quest Medical — will enable NDSN to expand its medical offerings in the infusion and cardiovascular therapies market.



Management expects the buyout to offer significant operational synergies when combined with its NBS Next growth framework and medical business expertise. The transaction is anticipated to be completed prior to fiscal 2024-end (ending October 2024), conditioned on the fulfillment of certain customary closing conditions.

Zacks Rank & Price Performance

Nordson, with a $13.4 billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The company is experiencing weakness in the electronics end market owing to a decrease in consumer discretionary spending. Also, supply-chain disruptions, particularly related to the availability of electronic components, remain concerning.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s shares have lost 12.2% compared with the industry’s decline of 1.8% in the past three months.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NDSN’s fiscal 2024 earnings has decreased 4% over the past 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.7%.

