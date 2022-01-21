Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Nordson's (NASDAQ:NDSN) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Nordson:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = US$609m ÷ (US$3.8b - US$445m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

So, Nordson has an ROCE of 18%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Machinery industry average of 10% it's much better.

NasdaqGS:NDSN Return on Capital Employed January 21st 2022

In the above chart we have measured Nordson's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Nordson's ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 18% and the business has deployed 60% more capital into its operations. Since 18% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Key Takeaway

The main thing to remember is that Nordson has proven its ability to continually reinvest at respectable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 112% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

Nordson could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

While Nordson isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

