Nordson Guides FY21 In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, Nordson Corp. (NDSN) initiated its earnings and sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021, based on the backlog and order entry trend, as well as the correlation to sales timing. For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.30 to $6.70 per share on sales growth of 4 to 6 percent, inclusive of a 3 percent headwind from the screws and barrels product line divestiture.

On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.47 per share on sales growth of 5.6 percent to $2.24 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On February 1, the company completed the divestiture of the screws and barrels product line as part of an important strategic portfolio realignment that will lead to improved profitability.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.