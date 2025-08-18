Nordson Gears Up to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Nordson Corporation NDSN is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended July 31) results on Aug. 20, after market close.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NDSN’s third-quarter revenues is pegged at $721 million, indicating growth of 9% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at $2.63 per share, which has been stable in the past 60 days. The figure indicates growth of 9.1% from the year-ago quarter's figure.



The company has a decent earnings surprise history, having outperformed the consensus estimate thrice and missed once in the preceding four quarters. The average earnings surprise is 3.1%. In the last reported quarter, its earnings of $2.42 per share beat the consensus estimate of $2.36 by 2.5%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for Nordson this earnings season.

Factors to Note Ahead of NDSN’s Q3 Results

The Advanced Technology Solutions segment’s results are expected to benefit from growing demand for electronics dispensing, optical and x-ray inspection systems product lines within the semiconductor and electronics end markets. Strong customer demand for the nonwovens, packaging and consumer non-durable product lines is likely to boost its results. The consensus mark for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $164 million, indicating a 32.3% increase from the year-ago figure.



The acquisition of Atrion Corp., which expanded Nordson’s medical offerings in the infusion and cardiovascular therapies market, is expected to augment its top-line results. Also, in August 2023, NDSN acquired ARAG Group and its subsidiaries, which boosted its core capabilities in precision dispensing technology and helped it expand into the rapidly growing precision agriculture end market. This acquisition is also expected to aid results.



However, the Industrial Precision Solutions segment’s results are expected to put up a weak show due to lower demand for polymer processing and industrial coatings product lines. The consensus mark for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $337 million, indicating a 9% decrease from the year-ago figure.



Lower demand for medical interventional product lines is likely to have weighed on the Medical and Fluid Solutions segment in the to-be-reported quarter. However, benefits from the acquired assets are likely to have augmented the segment’s top-line performance and offset the weakness in medical interventional product lines. The consensus mark for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $215 million, indicating 28% growth from the year-ago figure.



The escalating cost of sales poses a threat to NDSN’s bottom line. High input costs are expected to have pushed up its expenses, which is likely to have reflected in its margins.

Earnings Whispers for NDSN

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for NDSN this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: NDSN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%, as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $2.63. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: NDSN presently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

Graco Inc. GGG came out with quarterly earnings of 75 cents per share in the second quarter of 2025, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. This compares with earnings of 77 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



GGG reported revenues of $572 million, missing the consensus estimate by 2.3%. This compares with the year-ago revenues of $553 million.



Flowserve Corporation FLS came out with quarterly earnings of 91 cents per share in the second quarter of 2025, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. This compares with earnings of 73 cents per share in the previous year quarter.



FLS posted revenues of $1.19 billion for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate by 2%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.16 billion.



Ingersoll Rand plc IR came out with quarterly earnings of 80 cents per share in the second quarter, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares with earnings of 83 cents per share in the previous year quarter.



IR posted revenues of $1.89 billion for the quarter, surpassing the consensus estimate by 2.5%. This compares with year-ago revenues of $1.81 billion.

