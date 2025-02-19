NORDSON Earnings Results: $NDSN Reports Quarterly Earnings

NORDSON ($NDSN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $2.06 per share, missing estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $615,420,000, missing estimates of $652,026,982 by $-36,606,982.

NORDSON Insider Trading Activity

NORDSON insiders have traded $NDSN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NDSN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH P KELLEY (Executive Vice President) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $749,940

STEPHEN LOVASS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,749 shares for an estimated $386,119 .

. JENNIFER L MCDONOUGH (EVP, GC, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 573 shares for an estimated $149,857.

NORDSON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 257 institutional investors add shares of NORDSON stock to their portfolio, and 335 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NORDSON Government Contracts

We have seen $340,328 of award payments to $NDSN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

