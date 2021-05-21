Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2021

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NDSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NDSN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $199.45, the dividend yield is .78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NDSN was $199.45, representing a -10.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $223.37 and a 15.81% increase over the 52 week low of $172.22.

NDSN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). NDSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.7. Zacks Investment Research reports NDSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.05%, compared to an industry average of 22.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NDSN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NDSN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NDSN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMHQ with an increase of 14.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NDSN at 2.41%.

