Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 22, 2021

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NDSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NDSN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NDSN was $185.67, representing a -14.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $216.87 and a 92.49% increase over the 52 week low of $96.46.

NDSN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). NDSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.27. Zacks Investment Research reports NDSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.98%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NDSN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NDSN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NDSN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMHQ with an increase of 38.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NDSN at 2.21%.

