Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 20, 2021

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 20, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NDSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 30.77% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $248.85, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NDSN was $248.85, representing a -8.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $272.28 and a 39.33% increase over the 52 week low of $178.61.

NDSN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). NDSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.74. Zacks Investment Research reports NDSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 14.41%, compared to an industry average of 25.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NDSN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NDSN as a top-10 holding:

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE)

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMM)

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH)

SPDR MidCap Trust Series I (MDY)

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MIDE with an increase of 3.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NDSN at 0.89%.

