Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NDSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.63% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $201.91, the dividend yield is .77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NDSN was $201.91, representing a -6.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $216.87 and a 109.33% increase over the 52 week low of $96.46.

NDSN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). NDSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.72. Zacks Investment Research reports NDSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 17.52%, compared to an industry average of -9.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NDSN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NDSN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NDSN as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVOG with an increase of 22.64% over the last 100 days. XMHQ has the highest percent weighting of NDSN at 2.59%.

