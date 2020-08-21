Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 24, 2020

Dividends
Nordson Corporation (NDSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NDSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.63% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $191.01, the dividend yield is .82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NDSN was $191.01, representing a -8.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $208.37 and a 98.03% increase over the 52 week low of $96.46.

NDSN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). NDSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.72. Zacks Investment Research reports NDSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -7.69%, compared to an industry average of -21.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NDSN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NDSN as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMHQ with an increase of 34.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NDSN at 2.8%.

