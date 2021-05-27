Nordson Corporation Just Recorded A 28% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

As you might know, Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) just kicked off its latest second-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$590m, some 7.6% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$2.12, 28% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Nordson's ten analysts is for revenues of US$2.32b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 4.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 40% to US$7.41. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.24b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.62 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Nordson's future following the latest results, with a solid gain to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 7.6% to US$248per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Nordson analyst has a price target of US$276 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$212. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Nordson is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Nordson's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 10.0% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.0% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.4% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Nordson is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Nordson's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Nordson analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Nordson that you need to be mindful of.

