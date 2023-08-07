Nordson Corp. Takes Over #116 Spot From Micron Technology

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) has taken over the #116 spot from Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Nordson Corp. versus Micron Technology Inc. plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (NDSN plotted in blue; MU plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of NDSN vs. MU:
NDSN is currently trading up about 0.5%, while MU is off about 0.8% midday Monday.
