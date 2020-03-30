Nordson Corp. Announces Strategic Business Realignment - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nordson Corp. (NDSN) said it will reorganize into two businesses: Industrial Precision Solutions led by Gregory Merk, Executive Vice President, and Advanced Technology Solutions led by Jeffrey Pembroke, Executive Vice President. The IPS business combines the company's Adhesive Dispensing Systems and Industrial Coating Systems businesses.

Sundaram Nagarajan, CEO, said: "This realignment will make us more agile in accomplishing our long-term strategic priorities of accelerating organic growth, diversifying through acquisition, leveraging the Nordson Business System and focusing on talent development."

Nordson Corp. also announced the promotion of Stephen Lovass to lead a newly formed Strategy and Corporate Development Group.

