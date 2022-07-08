Nordson Corp. Announces Business Segment Realignment - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Nordson Corp. (NDSN) said it will reorganize into three financial reporting segments effective August 1, 2022: Industrial Precision Solutions led by Jeffrey Pembroke, Executive Vice President; Medical and Fluid Solutions led by Stephen Lovass, Executive Vice President; and Advanced Technology Solutions led by Srinivas Subramanian, Executive Vice President.

The new Medical and Fluid Solutions segment will include the company's fluid management solutions for medical, high-tech industrial and other diverse end markets. The ATS segment now will focus on products serving electronics end markets. There is no change to the IPS segment, the company noted.

