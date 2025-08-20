Nordson Corp Reports Rise In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Nordson Corp (NDSN) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $125.78 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $117.33 million, or $2.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nordson Corp reported adjusted earnings of $2.73 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.1% to $741.51 million from $661.60 million last year.

Nordson Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $125.78 Mln. vs. $117.33 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.22 vs. $2.04 last year. -Revenue: $741.51 Mln vs. $661.60 Mln last year.

