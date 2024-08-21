News & Insights

Nordson Corp Profit Declines In Q3

August 21, 2024 — 04:45 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Nordson Corp (NDSN) announced earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $117.33 million, or $2.04 per share. This compares with $127.89 million, or $2.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Nordson Corp reported adjusted earnings of $138.46 million or $2.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $661.604 million from $648.677 million last year.

Nordson Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $117.33 Mln. vs. $127.89 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.04 vs. $2.22 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $661.604 Mln vs. $648.677 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.45 - $9.65 Full year revenue guidance: $2,665 - $2,705 Mln

