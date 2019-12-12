Nordson CFO Gregory Thaxton Plans To Retire In 2020

(RTTNews) - Nordson Corp. (NDSN) said that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Gregory Thaxton plans to retire in 2020 after thirty years with the company, with the last 12 years as Chief Financial Officer.

The company noted that it has initiated a search of internal and external candidates for his successor. Thaxton will remain in his current role throughout this transition period.

Thaxton serves on the board of directors of Kimball Electronics Inc. (KE) and is also a board member of the Lorain County Community College Foundation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.