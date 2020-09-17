Nordson Arm Unveils Optimum Class VI Dispensing Components

Nordson EFD, a business unit of Nordson Corporation NDSN, recently unveiled Optimum Class VI fluid dispensing components. Developed from complete virgin U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention Class VI resin, the new fluid dispensing components facilitate in simplifying process validation for manufacturers in the medical industry.



Notably, the company’s new dispensing components comes up with 3cc, 5cc, 10cc, 30cc and 55cc syringe barrels and pistons, apart from tip caps and end caps. Featuring ZeroDraft walls with uniform internal diameters, the Class VI medical syringe barrels also help in delivering precise fluid deposits for coating, bonding and other processes of medical assembly.



As noted by the company, several methods including autoclave, ethylene oxide and gamma sterilization were tested to find out the effect on these dispensing components. The company suggests customers to carry out their own testing for process validation.

Existing Business Scenario

Nordson has been benefiting from strength in its test & inspection, consumer non-durable, and medical end markets. Also, the company’s focus on customer service and the implementation of its growth focused framework, along with the development of next-generation Nordson Business System, is likely to prove beneficial in the quarters ahead.



Further, Nordson’s acquisition of Fluortek, Inc. (closed in June 2020) has been strengthening its medical product lines under its Advanced Technology Solutions segment. In addition, the Optical Control GmbH buyout (closed in July 2019) has been augmenting its electronic solutions product lines under Advanced Technology Solutions segment. Notably, acquisitions contributed 0.8% to its sales in the third quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended July 2020).



However, weakness across the company’s industrial end-markets persists. Also it faces stiff competition from several of its peers in the industry like Ametek Inc. AME, IDEX Corporation IEX and Roper Technologies ROP.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.3% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.