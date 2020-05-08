Nordson Appoints Joseph Kelley As EVP And CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nordson Corp. (NDSN) announced Friday that Joseph Kelley has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 6. Kelley succeeds Gregory Thaxton, who previously announced his plans to retire.

Upon Kelley's start date, Thaxton will become Executive Vice President to the company until he retires on August 28.

Kelley has served as chief financial officer of Materion (MTRN) since 2015. It was in December last year that Nordson announced Thaxton's plans to retire after thirty years with the company, with the last 12 years as Chief Financial Officer.

