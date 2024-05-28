Nordson Agrees To Acquire Atrion For About $800 Mln

(RTTNews) - Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Tuesday said it has agreed to acquire Atrion Corporation (ATRI), a supplier of medical devices and components in a transaction valued about $800 million, to be paid in cash.

Atrion is a manufacturer of proprietary medical products, with annual revenue of nearly $169 million in 2023.

The purchase price of $460.00 per share reflects a valuation of 15 times Atrion's 2024 full-year estimated EBITDA, inclusive of synergies Nordson expects to generate in the first two years of its ownership.

"We have long admired Atrion's technology portfolio, and today's announcement represents a step forward in expanding our medical offerings for our customers. Leveraging our NBS Next growth framework and medical business expertise, we see significant operational synergies, while supporting the long-term growth of the business," said Sundaram Nagarajan, president and chief executive officer of Nordson.

