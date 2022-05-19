Nordson About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NDSN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/23/22, Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.51, payable on 6/7/22. As a percentage of NDSN's recent stock price of $206.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NDSN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NDSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NDSN's low point in its 52 week range is $198.28 per share, with $272.2805 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $206.06.

In Thursday trading, Nordson Corp. shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

