Nordson About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NDSN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/17/25, Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.82, payable on 1/2/26. As a percentage of NDSN's recent stock price of $235.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NDSN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.39% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NDSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NDSN's low point in its 52 week range is $165.03 per share, with $251.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $237.10.

In Monday trading, Nordson Corp. shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

