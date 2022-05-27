NordLB to post Q1 loss as higher interest rates bite - sources

BERLIN, May 27 (Reuters) - German lender NordLB will post a pre-tax loss for the first quarter as higher market interest rates resulted in a revaluation of pension obligations to dent profit, multiple sources told Reuters.

NordLB, owned by regional governments and based in Hanover, last year returned to profit after a major overhaul and years of losses.

The pre-tax loss in the period from January through March was around 120 million euros ($128.83 million), wider than a loss of 48 million euros a year earlier, the sources said.

The bank declined to comment and said it would publish figures on Tuesday.

An increase in market interest rates resulted in negative valuation effects for pension obligations, they said. By contrast, net interest income and fee and commission income rose.

In 2019, the bank was rescued with 3.6 billion euros by its owners, which include the states of Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt as well as savings banks.

The bank had struggled with billions of euros of losses from non-performing shipping loans.

($1 = 0.9314 euros)

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer, Writing by Tom Sims, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.