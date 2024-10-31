Nordique Resources Raises Funds Through Private Placement

Brascan Gold, Inc. (TSE:NORD) has released an update.

Nordique Resources Inc., a Vancouver-based lithium and gold exploration company, has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $125,000 through the sale of 2.5 million units. The funds will be used for exploration and working capital, while the company also granted restricted share units to a director.

For further insights into TSE:NORD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.