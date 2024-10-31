Nordique Resources Raises Funds Through Private Placement

News & Insights

Brascan Gold, Inc. (TSE:NORD) has released an update.

Nordique Resources Inc., a Vancouver-based lithium and gold exploration company, has successfully closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $125,000 through the sale of 2.5 million units. The funds will be used for exploration and working capital, while the company also granted restricted share units to a director.

