News & Insights

Stocks

Nordique Resources Launches Private Placement Initiative

October 21, 2024 — 05:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Brascan Gold, Inc. (TSE:NORD) has released an update.

Nordique Resources Inc. is launching a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise $125,000 through the sale of 2.5 million units at $0.05 each. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, allowing the purchase of additional shares at $0.06 over the next five years. The funds will support exploration and general operations for the company’s lithium and gold projects.

For further insights into TSE:NORD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.