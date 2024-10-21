Nordique Resources Launches Private Placement Initiative

Brascan Gold, Inc. (TSE:NORD) has released an update.

Nordique Resources Inc. is launching a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise $125,000 through the sale of 2.5 million units at $0.05 each. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, allowing the purchase of additional shares at $0.06 over the next five years. The funds will support exploration and general operations for the company’s lithium and gold projects.

