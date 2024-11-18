News & Insights

Nordic Unmanned to Unveil Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 18, 2024 — 10:04 am EST

Nordic Unmanned AS (DE:8VH0) has released an update.

Nordic Unmanned, a leading European manufacturer of unmanned aircraft systems, is set to release its Q3 2024 financial results on November 19th, accompanied by a webcast presentation. The company specializes in environmentally friendly unmanned flight services and solutions, catering to corporations and government agencies.

