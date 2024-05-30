Nordic Unmanned AS Sets Financial Dates

Nordic Unmanned AS (DE:8VH) has released an update.

Nordic Unmanned AS has announced its financial calendar, outlining the key dates for its annual and quarterly reports for the years 2023 and 2024. Shareholders should mark their calendars for the Annual Report release on June 14, 2024, and the Annual General Meeting on June 28, 2024, among other important reporting dates.

