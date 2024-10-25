News & Insights

Nordic Unmanned Resumes Key Project, Boosting Future Revenue

October 25, 2024 — 02:46 am EDT

Nordic Unmanned AS (DE:8VH0) has released an update.

Nordic Unmanned has announced the lifting of a stop work order on a major project with its subsidiary AirRobot, paving the way for project deliveries to restart later this year and generate income by early 2025. This development comes after overcoming financial restructuring challenges and underscores the company’s commitment to providing advanced drone technology solutions. With this project back on track, Nordic Unmanned anticipates strengthened cash flow and enhanced market position.

