Nordic Unmanned Restructures for Growth in Drone Sectors

October 23, 2024 — 02:36 am EDT

Nordic Unmanned AS (DE:8VH0) has released an update.

Nordic Unmanned is restructuring to focus on high-growth opportunities in the defense and drone sectors, planning an equity raise of NOK 45 million to support its transition to an asset-light business model. The company aims to become profitable by the second half of 2025, with significant backing from major shareholder Tjelta Eiendom AS. Nordic Unmanned is positioned for long-term growth by leveraging strategic partnerships and exploring potential mergers or sales in its Flight Services division.

