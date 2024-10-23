Nordic Unmanned Restructures for Growth in Drone Sectors

Nordic Unmanned AS (DE:8VH0) has released an update.

Nordic Unmanned is restructuring to focus on high-growth opportunities in the defense and drone sectors, planning an equity raise of NOK 45 million to support its transition to an asset-light business model. The company aims to become profitable by the second half of 2025, with significant backing from major shareholder Tjelta Eiendom AS. Nordic Unmanned is positioned for long-term growth by leveraging strategic partnerships and exploring potential mergers or sales in its Flight Services division.

For further insights into DE:8VH0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.