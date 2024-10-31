Nordic Unmanned Raises NOK 45 Million in New Shares

Nordic Unmanned AS (DE:8VH0) has released an update.

Nordic Unmanned ASA successfully completed a private placement of 90 million new shares, raising NOK 45 million. This financial move aims to bolster the company’s position in the advanced drone and AI-powered solutions market. Investors are keen on Nordic Unmanned’s growth potential in providing cutting-edge technology for defense and security applications.

