Nordic Unmanned ASA Plans Share Capital Increase

November 05, 2024 — 03:33 am EST

Nordic Unmanned AS (DE:8VH0) has released an update.

Nordic Unmanned ASA is planning a share capital increase through a private placement of 90 million shares, aiming to raise NOK 45 million. This move involves reducing the par value of its shares from NOK 1.00 to NOK 0.25 to facilitate the issuance and enhance the company’s equity structure. The proposal awaits approval at the extraordinary general meeting scheduled for November 2024.

