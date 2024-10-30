News & Insights

Stocks

Nordic Unmanned ASA Launches Private Placement to Raise NOK 45 Million

October 30, 2024 — 03:05 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nordic Unmanned AS (DE:8VH0) has released an update.

Nordic Unmanned ASA is launching a private placement of 90 million new shares to raise NOK 45 million, with the funds intended to complete a business turnaround and enhance manufacturing capabilities. The offer, priced at NOK 0.50 per share, targets existing and new investors, aiming for positive cash flow by the second half of 2025. Major shareholders, including Tjelta Eiendom AS, have shown strong interest in the offer, supporting the company’s strategic shift to an asset-light business model.

For further insights into DE:8VH0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.