Nordic Unmanned ASA Launches Private Placement to Raise NOK 45 Million

Nordic Unmanned AS (DE:8VH0) has released an update.

Nordic Unmanned ASA is launching a private placement of 90 million new shares to raise NOK 45 million, with the funds intended to complete a business turnaround and enhance manufacturing capabilities. The offer, priced at NOK 0.50 per share, targets existing and new investors, aiming for positive cash flow by the second half of 2025. Major shareholders, including Tjelta Eiendom AS, have shown strong interest in the offer, supporting the company’s strategic shift to an asset-light business model.

