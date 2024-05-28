Nordic Unmanned Announces Restructuring and EGM

Nordic Unmanned AS (DE:8VH) has released an update.

Nordic Unmanned ASA, a leading European drone manufacturer and service provider, has announced a financial restructuring plan, which includes amending loan terms and a private placement, followed by a repair offering. The company has called an extraordinary general meeting on June 11, 2024, to discuss these changes. Shareholders can find more details and attendance documents on the company’s website.

