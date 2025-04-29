Nordic Semiconductor Turns To Profit In Q1

(RTTNews) - Nordic Semiconductor ASA reported first-quarter net profit after tax of $1.1 million compared to a loss of $25.7 million, a year ago. Gross margin was 50% in the first quarter, and EBITDA was $15 million. Revenue was $155 million, more than a doubling from the first quarter 2024.

Based on current customer orders and forecasts, Nordic expects revenue for the second quarter of $145 million-$165 million. The company noted that the developments over the past months have added risk and uncertainty related to any forward statements or guidance.

