Markets

Nordic Semiconductor Turns To Profit In Q1

April 29, 2025 — 07:15 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nordic Semiconductor ASA reported first-quarter net profit after tax of $1.1 million compared to a loss of $25.7 million, a year ago. Gross margin was 50% in the first quarter, and EBITDA was $15 million. Revenue was $155 million, more than a doubling from the first quarter 2024.

Based on current customer orders and forecasts, Nordic expects revenue for the second quarter of $145 million-$165 million. The company noted that the developments over the past months have added risk and uncertainty related to any forward statements or guidance.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NRSDY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.