Nordic Semiconductor Swings To Q2 Profit; Guides Q3

August 13, 2025 — 02:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Nordic Semiconductor ASA (NRSDY, NOD.OL), a Norwegian fabless semiconductor company, on Wednesday reported a second-quarter net profit after tax, compared with a loss in the same period last year.

For the second quarter, net profit after tax came in at $10.14 million compared with $15.05 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.052 versus loss per share of $0.077 last year.

Operating profit came in at $11.43 million compared with loss of 16.79 million in the same period last year.

EBITDA came in at $20.79 million compared with loss of $7.23 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $20.8 million from $2.8 million last year.

Revenue increased 28.2 percent to $164.08 million from $127.95 million in the prior year.

Looking ahead, the company expects revenue for the third quarter of 2025 to range between $165 million and $185 million.

Gross margin is expected for the third quarter at 50%. Nordic reaffirmed its long-term goal of sustaining a gross margin above 50%.

The company aims to achieve average annual revenue growth of over 20% for the rest of the decade and reach its target operating model profitability of about a 25% EBITDA margin within five years.

On Tuesday, Nordic Semiconductor closed trading, 2.42% higher at NOK 139.40 Oslo Stock Exchange.

