Nordic Semiconductor Reports Q3 Growth and New Product Launch

Nordic Semiconductor ASA saw an 18% increase in third-quarter revenue to USD 159 million, driven by strong consumer demand. The company maintains a steady gross margin of 50% and expects continued growth, with projected fourth-quarter revenue between USD 130-150 million. Additionally, Nordic plans to launch its new nRF54 Series at the upcoming Electronica fair, signaling ongoing innovation in the ultra-low power wireless market.

