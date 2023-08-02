Nordic Semiconductor (NDCVF) Price Target Increased by 14.24% to 14.61

The average one-year price target for Nordic Semiconductor (OTC:NDCVF) has been revised to 14.61 / share. This is an increase of 14.24% from the prior estimate of 12.79 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.23 to a high of 18.95 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.22% from the latest reported closing price of 14.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordic Semiconductor. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDCVF is 2.00%, a decrease of 15.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 30K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MOPPX - Mercator International Opportunity Fund Institutional Class holds 30K shares. No change in the last quarter.

