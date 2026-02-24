Nordic Semiconductor ASA (NDCVF) Price Target Increased by 13.59% to 17.29

The average one-year price target for Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCPK:NDCVF) has been revised to $17.29 / share. This is an increase of 13.59% from the prior estimate of $15.22 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $10.74 to a high of $22.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 32.27% from the latest reported closing price of $13.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nordic Semiconductor ASA. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 23.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDCVF is 0.11%, an increase of 20.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.71% to 12,458K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,362K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares , representing a decrease of 13.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDCVF by 10.94% over the last quarter.

XT - iShares Exponential Technologies ETF holds 1,803K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,798K shares , representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDCVF by 21.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,473K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,667K shares , representing a decrease of 13.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDCVF by 13.22% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,182K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDCVF by 29.65% over the last quarter.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 1,083K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing an increase of 54.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDCVF by 159.89% over the last quarter.

