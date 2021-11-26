Nordic power system price rises 51% to fresh all-time high of 228.02 euros/MWh

Contributor
Nora Buli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ritzau Scanpix Denmark

The Nordic system price for day-ahead power deliveries in the region settled at an all-time high of 228.02 euros per megawatt hours on Friday, Nordpool and Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

By Nora Buli

OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Nordic system price for day-ahead power deliveries in the region settled at an all-time high of 228.02 euros per megawatt hours on Friday, Nordpool and Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

It marks the second record in as many days, with the contract FXSYSAL=NPX rising 50.7% from Thursday's record of 151.33 euros/MWh.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More