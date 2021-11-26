Nordic power system price rises 51% to fresh all-time high of 228.02 euros/MWh

By Nora Buli

OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Nordic system price for day-ahead power deliveries in the region settled at an all-time high of 228.02 euros per megawatt hours on Friday, Nordpool and Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

It marks the second record in as many days, with the contract FXSYSAL=NPX rising 50.7% from Thursday's record of 151.33 euros/MWh.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

