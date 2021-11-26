Nordic power system price rises 51% to fresh all-time high

By Nora Buli

OSLO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Nordic system price for day-ahead power deliveries in the region settled at an all-time high of 228.02 euros per megawatt hours on Friday, Nordpool and Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

It marks the second record in as many days, with the contract FXSYSAL=NPX rising 50.7% from Thursday's record of 151.33 euros/MWh.

"It is cold and there is little wind, but we expected a price 100 euros lower," Refinitiv analyst Tom Ole Djupskaas told Reuters.

Temperatures in the Nordics will fall from an average of -2.5 degrees celsius on Friday to -3.2 degrees on Saturday, according to Refinitiv data.

Consumption is rising even though we are heading into the weekend, due to domestic heating demand, said Olav Johan Botnen, a senior analyst at Volue.

Electricity is a key source for heating in the Nordics.

The first long cold spell of the season has also seen rivers in Sweden starting to freeze over, with operators of run-of-river hydroelectric plants curbing output for several days, Botnen said.

"This is up to 1,500 to 2,000 MW of capacity that we are missing," the analyst added.

(Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.