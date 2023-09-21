NORDIC POWER-High water levels, wetter weather drag forward rates lower

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Nordic forward power prices declined on Thursday, with the front quarter contract hitting a more than two-year low, weighed by high water reserves and forecasts for wetter weather in the hydropower-reliant region.

* Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 fell 0.33 euro to 35.47 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) as of 0913 GMT, after hitting its lowest since mid-June 2021.

* Nordic front-year ENOFBLYc1 lost 0.8 euro to 43.50 euros/MWh, its lowest since mid-February 2022.

* "The hydrological situation remains the most interesting topic right now as it has sent both spot and futures prices sharply down and we could be up for an autumn with very low prices as things stand," said Karsten Sander Nielsen, analyst at Energi Danmark.

* Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 15.02 terawatt hours (TWh) above normal, down from 16.72 TWh above normal on Wednesday.

* "10-day rainfall totals up to 30-40 mm above normal should be received in Norway and northern Sweden, and close to normal totals in the southern region and Finland," LSEG meteorologist Marcin Gorski said in the daily forecast note.

* Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Zc1 eased 0.21 euro to 82.60 euros a tonne.

* Germany's Cal '24 baseload TRDEBYc1, Europe's benchmark contract, fell 0.45 euro to 124.90 euros/MWh.

* Dutch and British gas prices fell on high gas storage, increase in Norwegian nominations and positive signs that Chevron and union workers may reach a deal to end strikes in Australia. NG/EU

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

