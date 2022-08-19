Nordic power grid operators urge Norway to reconsider export restriction plans

COPENHAGEN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Danish, Finnish and Swedish transmission system operators (TSOs) on Friday urged Norway to rethink its plans to more tightly regulate its power production which ultimately could limit power exports.

High demand and low precipitation have resulted in low water levels in Norway's hydropower reservoirs, pushing domestic electricity prices to record highs and prompting some politicians to call for a halt to exports.

"We fear that such a step could inspire other countries to consider similar restrictions and thus cause a much bigger negative effect on both the Nordic and the European electricity markets," the three TSOs said in a statement.

This month the centre-left government said it was working on a mechanism for times when reservoir capacity falls to critically low levels and that this could mean restrictions on electricity exports.

"We urge the Norwegian government to reconsider the situation and not to implement export restrictions on the electricity interconnectors," they added.

The Norwegian energy ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said this week the proposed measures were a security precaution and it was not necessarily something which would be used in the near future.

"We take the measures to handle the situation were it to arise but I don't see (it) as an immediate issue and it would be something that would have to be considered very carefully," he told reporters on Monday.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; editing by Jason Neely)

