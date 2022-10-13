NORDIC POWER-Front-quarter slips on higher water reserves

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nordic front-quarter power prices slipped on Thursday, pressured by an outlook for higher water reserves, amid wetter conditions in the hydro-power reliant region.

* Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 fell 4 euros to 301 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 10:46 GMT

* The weekend and early next week will be cloudy with frequent rain or showers and slightly above normal temperatures, with the southern parts seeing above normal amounts, George Muller, a meteorologist at Refinitiv, said in a daily forecast note.

* Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 5.77 terawatt hours (TWh) below normal, up from 6.46 TWh below normal on Wednesday.

* British gas prices eased following a brief rise after Norwegian police said an incident at the Nyhamna plant processing gas from the giant Ormen Lange field had been resolved NG/EU

* The Nordic power price for next-day physical delivery FXSYSAL=NPX, or system price, rose 29.65 euros or 25.17% to 147.47 euros/MWh at an auction on the Nord Pool exchange.

* German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3, Europe's benchmark contract, remained unchanged at 435 euros/MWh.

* Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Zc1 firmed 1.28 euros to 67.99 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com))

