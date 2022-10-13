Banking

NORDIC POWER-Front-quarter slips on higher water reserves

Contributor
Harshit Verma Reuters
Published

Nordic front-quarter power prices slipped on Thursday, pressured by an outlook for higher water reserves, amid wetter conditions in the hydro-power reliant region.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nordic front-quarter power prices slipped on Thursday, pressured by an outlook for higher water reserves, amid wetter conditions in the hydro-power reliant region.

* Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 fell 4 euros to 301 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 10:46 GMT

* The weekend and early next week will be cloudy with frequent rain or showers and slightly above normal temperatures, with the southern parts seeing above normal amounts, George Muller, a meteorologist at Refinitiv, said in a daily forecast note.

* Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 5.77 terawatt hours (TWh) below normal, up from 6.46 TWh below normal on Wednesday.

* British gas prices eased following a brief rise after Norwegian police said an incident at the Nyhamna plant processing gas from the giant Ormen Lange field had been resolved NG/EU

* The Nordic power price for next-day physical delivery FXSYSAL=NPX, or system price, rose 29.65 euros or 25.17% to 147.47 euros/MWh at an auction on the Nord Pool exchange.

* German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3, Europe's benchmark contract, remained unchanged at 435 euros/MWh.

* Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Zc1 firmed 1.28 euros to 67.99 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular