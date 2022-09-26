NORDIC POWER-Front-quarter rates track lower continental power prices

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Nordic front-quarter power rates declined in low-volume trade on Monday, on lower European gas and continental power prices, while lower water levels in the hydro-dependent region limited losses.

* Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 fell 6.5 euros to 264.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1115 GMT.

* The Nordic front-year contract ENOFBLYc1 remained unchanged due to low trade volumes.

* "The front-quarter is down due to lower gas prices and (lower) continental power prices and" the weather forecast just limited the downside today, said Sigve Ekeland, managing director at Cemon AS.

* Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 14.37 terawatt hours (TWh) below normal, down from 12.69 TWh below normal on Friday.

* The market is facing low liquidity due to increasing margin calls and high volatility, said Ekeland, adding "the big differences between the area prices and system price make it difficult for producers and consumers to hedge" in these financial contracts.

* The weather would be cloudy with near normal precipitation mostly in the form of showers, said George Muller, a meteorologist at Refinitiv in a daily note. Next week could see a slightly wetter situation, he added.

* German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3, Europe's benchmark contract, fell 35 euros to 460.00 euros/MWh.

* British and Dutch wholesale gas prices fell as higher Norwegian imports and strong flows of liquefied natural gas (LNG) mitigated an forecast rise in heating demand due to an expected cold spell next week.NG/EU

* The Nordic power price for next-day physical delivery FXSYSAL=NPX, or system price, rose 26.56 euros to 102.98 euros/MWh at an auction on the Nord Pool exchange.

* Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Zc1 firmed 0.91 euros to 66.68 euros a tonne.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

