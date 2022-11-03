NORDIC POWER-Front-quarter prices slip on wetter weather forecast, rising water levels

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nordic front-quarter power rates fell on Thursday as a wetter weather outlook and rising water reserves in the hydropower-dependent region outweighed strong German power market.

* Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 was down 5 euros at 228.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) as of 1158 GMT.

* However, the Nordic front-year contract ENOFBLYc1 gained 3.62 euros to 126.00 euros/MWh due to an uptick in fuel prices.

* After tracking the upside from gas and continental power in the morning, forward prices are now easing again and we still see bearish weather forecasts, said Sigve Ekeland, managing director at Cemon AS.

* Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 3.71 terawatt hours (TWh) below normal, up from 5.8 TWh below normal on Wednesday.

* The weather in Scandinavia would be "unsettled with near or above normal rain and temperatures through the next two weeks", said George Muller, a meteorologist at Refinitiv.

* "The week after next week could feature a similar pattern, with low likelihood of colder and drier than normal weather before about November 20."

* German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3, Europe's benchmark contract, rose 12 euros to 380.00 euros/MWh.

* British and Dutch wholesale gas prices rose as consumption increased because of cold weather, with maintenance in Norwegian gas facilities also supporting prices. NG/EU

* European spot power prices jumped as output from German wind turbines was expected to fall by around half on Friday. EL/DE

* Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Zc1 firmed 0.24 euro to 76.94 euros a tonne.

* The Nordic power price for next-day physical delivery FXSYSAL=NPX, or system price, fell 12.71 euros to 37.64 euros/MWh at an auction on the Nord Pool exchange.

* The Nordic market could see low spot prices into November, pulling December and front quarter contract down, said Ivan Fore Svegaarden, founder and managing director at TradeWpower AS.

(Reporting by Harshit Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Harshit.Verma@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.