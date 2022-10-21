NORDIC POWER-Front-quarter hits 2-month low on lower German power, European gas

Banking

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Nordic front-quarter power rates dropped to a more than two-month low on Friday, pressured by a fall in European gas and German power prices as markets kept a close watch on updates surrounding European Union gas price cap agreement.

* Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 fell 14 euros to 238.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) at 1200 GMT, its lowest since Aug. 11.

* The contract is down about 13.5% so far this week.

* Nordic power prices could fall tracking a downward adjustment in the gas and German power markets, if an EU price cap is agreed upon, analysts at Energi Danmark said in a morning note.

* Dutch wholesale prompt prices fell, correcting Thursday's rise, after the resignation of British Prime Minister Liz Truss and as EU price cap talks were unyielding. NG/EU

* German baseload for 2023 delivery TRDEBYZ3, Europe's benchmark contract, fell 22 euros to 379 euros/MWh.

* The Nordic power price for next-day physical delivery FXSYSAL=NPX, or system price, fell 32.93 euros to 104.49 euros/MWh at an auction on the Nord Pool exchange. * Next week Scandinavia will be cloudier and more active with frequent precipitation, said George Muller, a meteorologist at Refinitiv, in a daily forecast note.

* Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 9.15 terawatt hours (TWh) below normal, down from 7.05 TWh below normal on Thursday.

* Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Zc1 firmed 0.89 euro to 67.76 euros a tonne.

