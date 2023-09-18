NORDIC POWER-Forward rates slide to over 2-year low as water reserves rise

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Nordic forward quarter power prices extended declines to their lowest in more than two years, hurt by rising water reserves and wetter weather forecasts in the hydro-power reliant region.

* Nordic front-quarter baseload power contract ENOFBLQc1 fell 4.18 euros, to 38.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) as of 0842 GMT, its lowest since June 21, 2021.

* Nordic front-year ENOFBLYc1 lost 2.35 euros, to 48.00 euros/MWh, its lowest since March 18, 2022.

* "The most important factor is the weather forecast... both on short and long term, it's high level of precipitation levels in most areas in the Nordics which is positively adding on to the hydro reservoirs levels," said Lene Hagen, analyst at Volue Insight AS

* Nordic water reserves available 15 days ahead PCAEC00 were seen at 16.22 terawatt hours (TWh) above normal, its highest since late December 2020, and up from 14.73 TWh above normal on Friday.

* "A major cyclone over the North Atlantic is already influencing the weather over western regions of Scandinavia," LSEG meteorologist Marcin Gorski said in a daily forecast note.

* "The system will quickly expand over Northern Europe in the coming days, making for a very active pattern over the entire Scandinavia, with strong winds and high rainfall surpluses", Gorski added.

* Germany's Cal '24 baseload TRDEBYc1, Europe's benchmark contract, fell 1.3 euros, to 127.90 euros/MWh.

* Carbon front-year allowances CFI2Zc1 eased 0.78 euro, to 81.53 euros a tonne.

* European spot prices fell sharply, pressured by expectations of a near doubling of German wind power output along with rising solar supply, amid falling demand. EL/DE

* Dutch and British wholesale gas prices declined as demand softened on expectations of stronger wind output and the resumption of full production at Chevron's Wheatstone LNG in Australia following a fault.NG/EU

(Reporting by Anjana Anil in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Anjana.Anil@thomsonreuters.com;))

